Headquartered in Virginia, Booz Allen Hamilton, which was founded in 1914, is a global consulting firm that has firmly established itself as a leading cybersecurity partner for Fortune 500 corporations, governments, and not-for-profits.

In today’s interconnected and cyber-vulnerable world, Booz Allen is also a cutting-edge innovator when it comes to cybersecurity solutions. We caught up with Tony Gaidhane, Vice President in Booz Allen's Commercial Business, to find out just how Booz Allen Hamilton’s solutions are transforming cybersecurity for businesses worldwide.

Gaidhane, who has 21 years’ industry experience, has been based in the Netherlands for three years – the move marking a considerable change for the US-native. He works with clients across the UK and Europe and has been part of Booz Allen since 2013. Prior to his move to Europe, he worked in Washington DC as a Cyber Security Executive in Booz Allen’s US Commercial Business, where he led Booz Allen's Commercial Cyber Fusion Centre Capability and worked with a number of clients in designing, operating and maturing their cyber defence and operations’ capabilities globally.

Gaidhane believes a major differentiator between newer companies and the offerings provided by Booz Allen lies in the organisation’s experience in the marketplace. “Having founded the management consulting discipline over a century ago, business, government and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen to solve their most complex problems. We bring a tonne of expertise in analytics, in digital, in engineering and in cybersecurity.”

On a mission to transform cybersecurity in business

He explains that part of the company philosophy is to work ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with clients, using a mission first approach to choosing the right strategy and technology to help them realise their visions. He explains, “We're also a key partner on some of the most innovative programmes for governments worldwide and are trusted by some of the most sensitive agencies. We began working with commercial clients over 40 years ago, and we continued to expand our work.”

“We approach cybersecurity as a business-enabling function that empowers our clients to execute digital transformations and fulfil their existential missions,” says Gaidhane. “What we've seen is that, as organisations grow their business and take on large transformations – such as cloud migrations or broad-based operational tech migrations or evolutions – their attack surfaces, and then consequently, their threat numbers, are growing at an unprecedented rate.”

Automation and the digital ecosystem

Gaidhane concludes: “As our clients evolve to use more automation, more analytics, machine learning, and AI, we'll continue to evolve our leading-edge capability to solve our clients’ challenges in these areas. The other aspect is that assessing the broader business context within a number of threats, as well as its reactors, is really going to be important to stay ahead of the curve.

“We’ll continue to evolve our capabilities to be able to take the full business view in addition to, I'd say, staying ahead of the curve in automation, analytics, and AI to get there.”





