5 human behaviours that will shape business in 2022

Nearly two years of disruption to the fabric of society has resulted in a collective shift in people’s relationships with work, consumerism, technology and the planet, pushing companies to design and deliver new ways of doing business, according to the annual Fjord Trends report from Accenture.

Fjord Trends, which is focused on customer behaviour and its resulting impact on society, culture and business for the coming year, is crowdsourced from across Accenture Interactive’s global network of 2,000+ designers and innovators in more than 40 locations.

According to the report, newly identified behaviours will challenge businesses to rethink their approach to design, innovation and growth as a result of the shifts in employee expectations and mindset, scarcity caused by disrupted supply chains, and new virtual environments such as the metaverse.

“Don’t underestimate the degree of relationship change we are seeing – or the role of business in responding to it,” says Mark Curtis, head of global innovation and thought leadership at Accenture Interactive.

“The choices that businesses make next might affect our world and its structure in more ways than we can imagine, and it all points to shifts in people’s relationships – with colleagues, brands, society, places and with those they care about. “There are challenging times ahead, but also great opportunities for businesses to stitch together positive relationships to create a fabric of life that is good for people, society and the planet.”

Fjord Trends 2022 dives into five human behaviours and trends bound to affect society, culture and business: