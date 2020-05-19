Airbnb appoints Amazon Prime Executive as its new President of Homes

Leading US online hospitality company Airbnb has announced the appointment of Greg Greeley as the new President of its Homes business.

“I’m excited to announce that Greg Greeley is joining Airbnb as our President of Homes, leading all aspects of our Homes business,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. “In this role, he will support our community of hosts and guests as we work to make Airbnb for everyone, including the newly launched Airbnb Plus, Airbnb Collections, our expanded Superhost program, and the forthcoming Superguest program.”

Greeley joins Airbnb from Amazon, having most recently led the company’s Amazon Prime program that he helped to invent and launch back in 2005. Since then, and largely under Greeley’s leadership, the platform has grown into ecommerce’s most successful membership program.

Previous to his position within Amazon’s Prime unit, Greeley acted as Vice President of International and Category Expansion at the company, overseeing the launch of Amazon’s consumer business in both India and Brazil. Further, he also managed Amazon’s European consumer business and served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Amazon International.

“We want one billion guests to experience Airbnb, living like a local and being welcomed in every home,” Chesky continued. “Greg is the perfect person to lead our Homes business and help us realize this vision.”

Greeley will report directly to the company CEO in his new role.