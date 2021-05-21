The backbone of public sector IT transformation

It is not uncommon in today’s world to hear about organizations and systems undergoing digital transformation. However, when it comes to public sector and government organizations, it is no simple task. Think legacy architecture, urgency, confidentiality and the need to be hyper-local. To this, add funding and 24/7 public scrutiny. So when the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts appointed Presidio as their digital transformation integrator, they knew that they had made the right choice.

The pandemic has led to many activities now becoming virtual-first, and this includes judicial services. Digital transformation was always on the cards for the NCAOC, all COVID-19 did was accelerate it. What started off as moving from traditional phone systems to IP based phone systems has now developed to build the NCAOC’s ‘tele-justice’ portal, transforming the way court systems use video across the state. Originally brought in to consult on the NCAOC’s incumbent third party solutions framework, Presidio used the opportunity to really integrate with the court’s infrastructure on a consultancy level and evaluate their vendor partners, so the NCAOC could make the best decisions for their preferred infrastructure moving forward.

Speaking of the challenges faced, Presidio VP of Digital Solutions Rob Kim breaks it down to two important factors – funding and talent. Presidio works with public sector organizations on the legislative level in order to justify government spending and fund issuance, as this is a critical step in ensuring that projects see the light of day. Another is the constraint around the talent needed to support newer digital and cloud native technologies in addition to prioritizing investments in training for the current IT resources to manage and maintain the digital solutions that are deployed. Understandably so, public sector IT departments are busy prioritizing traditional infrastructure needs over IT or cloud operations as this isn’t their sole focus.

What a company like Presidio really does is it adds a layer of expertise to an existing infrastructure along with the right ‘service approach’, which means supporting the organization from a grassroots level all the way up rather than trying to sign them off with a cookie-cutter solution. While Presidio has the comprehensive digital portfolio to accelerate the modernization of your datacenter, the real advantage is our ability to operationalize the management and maintenance of the new solution. This allows the focus of your resources to prioritize serving the business needs instead of the extensive investment in recruiting and training to support these new technology platforms. Further, our ability to construct flexible consumption models will provide a multitude of options that should increase the probability of receiving funding approval.

Allowing integrators like Presidio handle the operational responsibilities also means that organizations can now go back to focusing on their priorities, for instance the NCAOC can go back to providing judicial support to the state without ever having to worry about their tele systems, IT infrastructure and so forth. This also puts the public at ease, knowing they have a judicial system that’s available 24/7, even in the midst of a global pandemic.