Why is Big Four accounting firm EY cutting 3,000 jobs?

The Big Four’s remaining trio – Deloitte, KPMG and PwC – have all been under the same pressure and facing similar accusations of a lack of independence.

There have, in recent years, been several warnings and even financial penalties handed out to accounting firms following failures to properly audit companies which later collapsed or were found to be ill-functioning.

Back in 2020, UK industry regulator the Financial Reporting Council went as far as to instruct the Big Four to split up its auditing and consulting functions by June 2024.

EY’s intention was to go one further by creating two separate companies. Project Everest was announced last year and the subsequent review was said to have cost the firm hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, leaders on the US side of the business were reportedly concerned over the capability of the audit function to stand alone and ultimately opted to block the break-up.

EY not alone in cutting jobs

Widespread expectation exists that EY will not be the last of the Big Four accounting and consulting firms to cut jobs in 2023.