Black History Month: Why is the VC funding gap so large?

Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the world's most daring and influential pioneers, as well as companies going the extra mile to promote diversity and inclusion.

However, it is also the right time to highlight the obstacles still being faced by Black innovators in their quest for equality in the business sphere.

One of those obstacles – and one which has reared its ugly head in recent months – is the lack of venture capital (VC) funding for Black founders.

Start-ups founded by Black entrepreneurs across the US received just US$187 million in Q3, compared to US$594m in Q2 and a small fraction of the US$1.1 billion they raised in Q3 2021.

