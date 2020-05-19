Article
BMO hires Wells Fargo veteran as its first Chief Digital Officer

May 19, 2020
BMO Financial Group has appointed Brett Pitts as its first Chief Digital Officer with the position having been newly created, effective 30 November.

BMO, also known as the Bank of Montreal, currently holds over $700bn in assets, providing financial services to approximately 12mn customers, with over 45,000 employees across its network.

Pitts previously worked for Wells Fargo for 17 years, having held a number of senior digital positions within the US financial company including his most recent employment as its Executive Vice President and Group Head of Digital.

"Brett is known for his deep industry expertise and for delivering innovative digital banking solutions," said Cameron Fowler, President, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "I am excited to have Brett join BMO and look forward to partnering with him to redefine our banking experiences and leverage the transformative power of digital across the bank."

In his new role, Pitts will be required to lead the bank’s digital portfolio and oversee its North American digital operations, continuing to build upon the inroads that BMO has made by accelerating its digital agenda.

