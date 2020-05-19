Article
Boeing delivers record 763 commercial aircraft in 2017

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
US aerospace manufacturer Boeing has topped the global industry for a sixth straight year after delivering record total 763 commercial aircraft through 2017.

Boeing’s record year was largely driven by the popularity of its 737 and 787 jets.

“Boeing reached a new high on the 737 program as it raised production to 47 airplanes a month during the year and began delivering the new 737 MAX, contributing to a record 529 deliveries, including 74 of the MAX variety,” the company said.

“On the 787 Dreamliner program, Boeing continued building at the highest production rate for a twin-aisle jet, leading to 136 deliveries for the year.”

In terms of orders, Boeing also saw a record 912 net orders from a total of 71 customers for a total $134.8bn at list pricing, 745 of which came from the company’s 737 family.

"The record-setting performance is a testament to our employees and supplier partners who continue to innovate new ways to design, build and deliver the most fuel-efficient airplanes to customers around the world," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister.

