Boeing misses out as Delta orders 100 jets from Airbus

Delta Air Lines has confirmed that it will be ordering 100 A321neo aircraft from Airbus, with Boeing having missed out after speculation suggested that Delta had also been considering its 737 Max 10 models.

Although the financial details were undisclosed in the announcement, at list price the deal will be valued at approximately $12.7bn. However, Delta will retain the option of buying a further 100 aircraft that could take the transaction in excess of $25bn.

See also:

“This is the right transaction at the right time for our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “Delta, Airbus and Pratt & Whitney share the same commitment to safety, efficiency, innovation and continuously improving the customer experience.

“This order for the state-of-the-art A321neo with Pratt’s Pure Power next-generation jet engines reflects our long-term commitment to these values for Delta people and all our constituents.”

The A321neo aircraft features 197 seats, with 147 of these in the main cabin; satellite WiFi; inflight entertainment features, including video streaming; and a 25% larger overhead storage facility.

“The A321neo will equip Delta employees with a customer-preferred, versatile narrow body aircraft befitting their position as a global airline leader — and we are excited to continue to partner with them as they deliver industry-leading operational performance, customer satisfaction and financial results,” said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer — Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

Delta has also named Pratt & Whitney to be the major repair, maintenance, repair and overhaul provider for the engines that power both its A321neo and CSeries aircraft.