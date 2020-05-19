Buzzworthy Businesses: Top Ten U.S. Brands
Forget the cold hard numbers, what are people talking about? The answer to that question is exactly what YouGov's BrandIndex's Buzz Report aims to find out. Based off "Buzz Points" granted to the brands based off of customer feedback satisfaction, the company tallies all positive feedback to the question, "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?" The report ranked the average scores from January to December 2011, and the results (listed below) may surprise you...
Is Integrating a Brand Strategy Right For You and Your Business
6. Lowe’s: Home Depot is home no more, as Lowe's repeatedly beats them out in buzz reports. This year they earned 35.5 buzz points.
7. Ford: Ford is an American brand staple almost as old as America itself. Strong sales in 2011, and their savvy American Idol product placement ads, got them 35.4 buzz points over the year.
8. Discovery Channel: Lewis and Clark are so 1800s, now Americans get their discovery fix, the good ol' fashioned way, on the television. The Discovery Channel's wholesome hub of informative science based programming earned them 34.8 buzz points in 2011.
9. Target: Target hits the Target again, proving to be one of America's favorite brands, and edging out Walmart for a place in the top ten. Overall they snagged 33.7 buzz points.
10. Apple: The tragic loss of American Icon Steve Jobs, as well as the continued success of the company's stellar line of technological devices, kept Apple on our minds in 2011. All together the innovative company snagged 33.0 points overall.
- Executive moves: Amazon, PayPal, Neiman Marcus, ExxonMobilLeadership & Strategy
- Kraft Heinz partners with Google to accelerate digital goalsTechnology & AI
- Meet Google’s first head of tech and society, James ManyikaLeadership & Strategy
- Apple, Amazon, Google named world’s most valuable brandsTechnology & AI