C-suite women more likely to report toxic workplace culture

C-suite women in the US are far more likely than men to report toxic behaviour than men, according to new research published in the MIT Sloan Management Review.

Top-ranking women were a staggering 53% more likely to say they had encountered a toxic culture in the workplace.

Across the board, women were 41% more likely than men to report experiencing a toxic workplace culture.

“The toxic culture gap does not appear to diminish with seniority,” write authors Donald Sull, a Senior Lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and Charles Sull. Both are co-founders of CultureX which uses AI to help businesses assess and potentially change their corporate culture.

The researchers analysed language used by three million US employees in Glassdoor reviews to describe their employers between 2016 and 2021.

Of the reviews where gender was self-reported, 51% identified as male and 49% as female.