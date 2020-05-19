Chemours completes $300mn project, tripling capacity with new Texas factory

The Chemours Company, a global chemistry firm that owns prominent brands including Teflon, Ti-Pure, Krytox, Viton, Opteon, Freon and Nafion, has announced that its new factory in Ingleside, Texas has commenced operations. The new Opteon low global-warming-potential refrigerant production facility will allow Chemours to triple its global capacity for hydrofluoroolefin products.

The rise in demand is the result, Chemours claims, of increased global market desire for more environmentally sustainable refrigerants and blends. The new facility is the largest of its kind in the world, and the refrigerant it produces has a global-warming-potential as much as 99.9% lower than the products it replaces.

"The startup completes the final phase of the US$300mn project we started in 2016, which triples supply capacity of Opteon YF across multiple industries and applications," said Mark Vergnano, Chemours president and CEO. "This milestone is a tangible example of our steadfast commitment to providing the world with low GWP refrigerant products that are better for the environment."

According to Paul Kirsch, president of Chemours Fluoroproducts: "Our U.S. facility reinforces our commitment to meet the needs of our mobile and stationary refrigerant customers through unmatched capacity, capability, and quality. This also means our production facilities will be closer to our customers in North America and Europe, as well as around the world."

The Chemours Company is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing.

The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.