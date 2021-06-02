Christoph Schweizer is named BCG’s seventh CEO
Currently serving as Boston Consulting Group’s head of Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Christoph Schweizer is set to become the consulting giant’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Schwiezer, 48 and a German native, will be BCG’s seventh CEO when he takes over on October 1, and will replace current CEO Rich Lesser, who stepping into the role of global chair.
Lesser tripled BCG business in under a decade
Having served as CEO for nearly nine years, Harvard-educated Rich Lesser is credited with leading a major expansion of the consulting firm, tripling its business and more than doubling its workforce to over 22,000 employees.
Central to such growth has been the rapid expansion in capabilities. The launch and scaling of BCG Digital Ventures to collaborate with clients to build and accelerate the growth of digital business; and BCG GAMMA to deliver cutting-edge advanced analytics, ML and AI capabilities; with embedding technology, digital and analytics now representing nearly 40% of BCG’s revenues, up from less than 10% a decade ago.
Lesser oversaw the creation of BCG TURN, a rapid performance accelerate unit, the launch of BCG’s now nearly US$2bn Principal Investor and Private Equity practice; the acquisition of BrightHouse, a pioneer in business purpose consulting; and the launch of the BCG Henderson Institute think tank.
But that’s not all. Under Lesser’s leadership, the company has expanded its footprint from 42 to 51 countries and has formulated a huge focus on diversity and inclusion, with female managing directors and partners having grown at almost three times the rate of male ones, and now representing 44% of BCG’s global staff and 35% of its Executive Committee. Lesser further accelerated the firm’s strong investments in social impact.
Schwiezer to build on Lesser’s legacy of growth
These are certainly big shoes for new CEO Schwiezer to fill, but ones the nearly 1,500-strong team of BCG managing directors and partners believe he is capable of, with all members of the team electing him to the role in a vote.
Having worked with BCG for the last 23 years, both in the firm’s New York and Munich offices, Schwiezer has served as global head of the Health Care practice, as head of CBG’s global practice areas, and most recently as head of central and eastern Europe and the Middle East.
He has a proven track record of growing and transforming major international businesses, especially across the healthcare industry and with private equity firms, and in his current role as head of central and eastern Europe and the Middle East is responsible for 23 countries that make up 30% of firm revenues, including 39 offices and several specialty businesses, which include BCG Platinion and INVERTO.
He will be the firm's seventh CEO in its 58-year history.
BCG's CEO timeline
BCG was founded in 1963 by the late Bruce Henderson, a Harvard graduate who became vice president of the Westinghouse Corporation at age 37 and served as a senior vice president for management services at consulting firm Arthur D. Little. Henderson led the firm he founded until 1980 and served as chairman until 1985 when he became Chairman of the Board.
The second CEO to take the reins for the firm was Alan Zakon, from 1980-1985, under whose leadership the firm initiated a series of R&D projects that lay the groundwork for what ultimately became the firm’s industry and functional practice areas, including banking, retail and manufacturing.
Harvard graduate John Clarkeson, who had been with the firm since 1966, took over from Zakon and was CEO for more than a decade, from 1986 to 1997, and later Chairman. During his tenure, Clarkeson reinvented the firm by focusing on international growth, boosting employee equity, and opening up its election process, a unique model of governance and partnership that still exists today. By the end of his term, Clarkeson had grown the firm from 500 to 3,000 professionals, with 40 offices worldwide.
Clarkeson was then succeeded in 1998 by Carl Stern, who spent 37 years with BCG, serving as its CEO for five years until 2003 and later Chairman for a further eight years. The firm’s fifth CEO Hans-Paul Burkner took over from Stern, serving nine years as President and CEO until 2013.
With a focus on globalisation and transformation, Burkner presided over a highly successful growth period for the firm during which BCG nearly tripled its revenues. Under his leadership, BCG established the Public Sector and Sustainability practices, the social-impact and education initiatives, and the insurance and Marketing and Sales practices, as well as opening 18 offices worldwide, doubling global staff and tripling revenues.
1970s
Total stores: 4
Starbucks was born in 1971 in Seattle by three friends from the University of San Francisco, all instructed in the art of roasting by gourmet coffee company Peet’s founder. Throughout the 70s, they sold Peet’s roasted coffee beans and grinders, proving popular and profitable, grossing US$46,832 in the first nine months, and opening a second store in 1972. They began roasting their own beans and opened a roasting plan in 1978. The brand’s name and logo were inspired by nautical mythology, the logo a mermaid (though brown, not green) and the name taken from Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. Starbucks moved to its second location in 1977, Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market, where the store with the original brown logo still remains.
1980s
Total stores: 55
In 1982, after Starbucks opened its fifth store, featuring the first Starbucks bar and selling brewed coffee, Howard Schultz joins Starbucks as director of marketing and starts providing coffee to fine restaurants and espresso bars. Following a buying trip to Milan, where he experienced a cultural awakening inspired by the city’s coffee bars, Schultz tried to convince Starbucks to test the coffeehouse concept in downtown Seattle. They decline and Schultz opens his own coffee bar Il Giornale in 1985 using Starbucks roasted beans, and in 1987, acquires Starbucks for US$3.8m, becoming CEO of Starbucks Corporations. He opens stores in Chicago and Vancouver, Canada, with 55 stores by the end of the 80s. Full health benefits are offered to all employees in 1988.
1990s
Total stores: 2,498
Starbucks becomes the first privately owned US company to offer a stock option program and completes its initial IPO in 92. It makes numerous acquisitions, including Tazo Tea and extends the brand into grocery channels US-wide, including its newly launched Frappuccino bottles. It was the decade Starbucks starts giving back, launching its Foundation, opening stores in underserved neighbourhoods via a joint-venture partnership with Magic Johnson, establishing an emergency financial assistance fund for partners, and partnering with Conservation International to promote sustainable coffee-growing practices.
The 90s saw a 45-fold increase in store openings, from 55 to 2,498, including debuting its first online store, first licensed airport store (Seattle), first drive-through location, and first store outside of the US (Japan in 96) before rolling out global stores, in the UK, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, China, Kuwait, and Lebanon, among others.
2000 – 2010
Total stores: 16,858
Ethics, health, sustainability and digital dominate the decade. Starbucks begins selling Fairtrade certified coffee, introduces ethical coffee-sourcing guidelines, debuts its first two Farmer Support Centers (Costa Rica, Rwanda), unveils the industry’s first paper beverage cup, eliminates all artificial trans fats from beverages, and acquires Ethos Water. Store openings grow seven-times during the decade, across 42 new countries, including Hong Kong, Australia, Saudi, Chile, Turkey, Germany, Brazil Russia, and Jordan, and its first overseas roasting facility.
Having stepped back from the CEO role in 2000, chairman Schultz returns in 2008, adopting a new company mission statement focused on ‘inspiring and nurturing the human spirit’, and upping digital transformation, unveiling Starbuck’s first online community, debuting Twitter/Facebook pages, launching a loyalty card program and Starbucks Card mobile payment, and offering customers unlimited Wi-Fi.
2011-2021
Total stores: 32,000
Starbucks doubles its number of stores, with 15,000+ in the US alone, and extends its reach to 80 countries, including Guatemala, Morocco, Finland, India, and Vietnam. Elevation takes centrestage with the acquisition of La Boulange and Teavana, launch of Cold Brew iced coffee, and opening of Starbucks’ first Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle. The company reaches a 99% ethically sourced coffee milestone in 2015 and opens an ethical coffee farming R&D centre in Costa Rica.
Hiring its first chief community officer in 2012, the brand opens its first community store in an underserved neighbourhood with 15 more opening during the decade; rolls out US$1.5m in neighbourhood grants, creates a community fund of US$100m to help advance racial equity, commits to hiring 10,000 military veterans and 100,000 opportunity youth, and hires its first chief inclusion and diversity officer in 2020. And on March 18, 2019, Starbucks opens its milestone 30,000th store, in Shenzhen, China.