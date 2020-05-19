CN Tower EdgeWalk Open to the Public August 1st

Opening on August 1st, the CN Tower will unveil its new extreme attraction, the EdgeWalk, to the public. The EdgeWalk suspends guests 116 stories high on the Toronto CN Tower and reservations have been taken since June.

The EdgeWalk is a full circle hands-free walk on a five foot ledge that circles the CN Tower’s main pod. Visitors will be able to walk on the edge of the tower in groups of six to eight and will be attached to an overhead harness system.

Mark Laroche, President and CEO of Canada Lands Company, got a sneak peak of the experience in June. Tower.”

Laroche explained that the attraction got his adrenalin pumping and had to have CN Tower officials coax him on to the platform. After his own EdgeWalk experience he is even more excited about sharing the experience with the public.

“Personally, I can't wait to see the smiles of each enthusiastic participant as they take their first steps among the clouds,” said Laroche.

The CN Tower’s first EdgeWalkers on August 1st hail from Toronto, North York, Sutton West, Chatham and even Rhode Island, NY.