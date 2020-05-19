Article
Leadership & Strategy

Disney names new ESPN President to spearhead the network’s digital transformation

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Disney has named James Pitaro, Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, as the new President of the company’s leading cable network, ESPN, as it looks to transform the platform to capitalise on the growing digital streaming services market.

“Jimmy is a talented and dedicated leader with the right strategic vision, relentless drive and passion for sports required to lead the stellar ESPN team at this incredibly dynamic time,” said Robert Iger, Chairman and CEO of Disney. “Jimmy forged his career at the intersection of technology, sports and media, and his vast experience and keen perspective will be invaluable in taking ESPN into the future.”

See also:

In pursuing this initiative, ESPN is readying the launch of its new direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, on which the company will offer thousands of live sporting events and on-demand programming.

This will be integrated directly into the newly refined ESPN App, a project that Pitaro will become responsible for.

“As a passionate and lifelong sports fan, I am honored to be joining the ESPN team during such a pivotal time in its storied history,” Pitaro said. “The appetite for quality sports content across platforms has never been greater, and I am looking forward to working with the talented ESPN team as we continue to redefine the future fan experience.”

Alongside his new role as President of ESPN, Pitaro has also been named as Co-Chair of Disney Media Networks, both positions of which will be effective immediately.

disneyESPNDigital TransformationDigital streaming services
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI