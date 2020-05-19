Article
Ebates Launches Ebates Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Featured in Business Review Canada’s August 2011 issue, Ebates.com provides cash back and coupons to earnest online shoppers via their shopping website. Now Canadians can get the same discounts and savings from their everyday online spending with the launch of Ebates.ca.

This launch will allow Canadian shoppers to earn cash back on all online purchases made through Ebates Canada, as well as save thousands of coupons and special offers. Already signed up for the service are 500 stores based in Canada or that provide shipping to Canada such as Bay, Indigo.ca, Expedia.ca,  Dell Canada, Ice.com, The Body Shop Canada, eLUXE, Groupon, Budget Rent A Car, Kobo and more.

“Canadians have more choices for shopping than ever before,” said Ebates Canada General Manager, Adrienne Down Coulson. “Ebates.ca is here to help Canadians get a great deal and earn cash back on every purchase."

 

“Managed by Canadians, for Canadians,” Ebates Canada's main goal is to help its members save money when shopping, purchasing everything from clothing to technology, travel to diamonds. Membership is free and although cash back percentages vary per store, savings available anywhere is always a help in a slow economy. Paid quarterly through Paypal or via check, Ebates Canada is an innovating online shopping opportunity.

“Ebates.com has served thousands of Canadian shoppers for the past 10 years,” says Kevin H. Johnson, CEO of Performance Marketing Brands.  "With Ebates.ca and our Canadian team, we can do an even better job of bringing the benefits of Cash Back shopping to current and future Canadian members.”

