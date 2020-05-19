Article
Equifax names Mark Berger as new CEO

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
Consumer credit reporting agency Equifax has revealed that it has appointed Mark Begor as its new Chief Executive Officer who will also become a member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

“After conducting a comprehensive search process, the Board is extremely pleased to welcome Mark to the Equifax team,” said Mark Feidler, Chairman of the Board of Equifax. “His proven leadership ability, operational expertise, growth focus, financial acumen, strategic vision, and customer orientation make him the right person to lead Equifax into the future.”

Begor joins Equifax from Warburg Pincus where he has held the position of Managing Director and Operating Partner for the past 22 months. Previous to this, Begor held an illustrious 35-year career at General Electric (GE), having acted as the President and CEO of its Energy Management unit and its Vice President of Investor Relations at the firm.

Begor will be tasked at rebuilding the company’s corporate image, with its reputation having been battered by both critics and consumers following the data breach that the company suffered that comprised sensitive data such as social security numbers and home addresses of over 145mn of its customers.

“I am excited to take the helm of Equifax at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Begor. “The team has made meaningful progress in the last several months to address a number of well-publicized issues while continuing to focus on delivering differentiated new products and advanced analytics to support our customers.

“I will prioritize continuing our team's efforts to communicate transparently and restore confidence with consumers, customers, shareholders, and policymakers. And most critically, we will continue to invest in and strengthen our IT and data security.”

Begor will succeed Paulino do Rego Barros Jr on 16 April who served as the interim CEOof the company since September 2017.

