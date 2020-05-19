Article
Leadership & Strategy
Extreme Pita is Extremely Nutritious
By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Extreme Pita is launching six new menu items specifically designed to meet the nutrient criteria of Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Health Check program. This makes Extreme Pita the first of Canadian national fast food chains to meet these requirements.
With over 265 Extreme Pita locations across North America, the Mississauga-based franchise is setting a new standard for the fast food industry by offering healthy options and providing nutritional information.
New menu items include two pitas for adults and four for children. These items meet the rigorous Health Check standards such as criteria on sodium and fat levels in food. This paired with displaying nutrition and calorie data on its menus is putting Extreme Pita on the healthy nutrition map.
“Extreme Pita has always stood for inspired healthy eating and our new menu items set a whole new standard of transparency to help customers make informed decisions,” said Alex Rechichi, CEO and co-founder of Extreme Brandz, in a statement. “Maintaining good health is a top priority for Canadians. It’s time that the fast-food industry keeps up with what is happening in food labelling by revealing and detailing calories and sodium percentages clearly on their menus. I challenge all QSRs in Canada to follow suit—if these restaurant chains have nothing to hide, they shouldn’t have a problem with fully disclosing all factors in its menu.”
SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:
To meet Heath Check standards, Extreme Pita worked closely with vendors and the Heart and Stroke Foundation over the past year. This ensured that new menu items would be guaranteed to meet all requirements without compromising pita taste. Quaker Donates Two Million Bowls of Oatmeal to Help Hungry Canadians
“The Heart and Stroke Foundation is thrilled to have Extreme Pita join the Health Check program, offering healthy pita sandwiches on both its adult and kids menus,” says Bobbe Wood, CEO, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, in a statement. “And we applaud them for going further and providing nutrition information for all of their offerings giving Canadians the information they need to make informed choices.”
The Health Check program was created with the intention to help Canadians make healthy food choices. Health Check pitas are now available at all Extreme Pita restaurants.
With over 265 Extreme Pita locations across North America, the Mississauga-based franchise is setting a new standard for the fast food industry by offering healthy options and providing nutritional information.
New menu items include two pitas for adults and four for children. These items meet the rigorous Health Check standards such as criteria on sodium and fat levels in food. This paired with displaying nutrition and calorie data on its menus is putting Extreme Pita on the healthy nutrition map.
“Extreme Pita has always stood for inspired healthy eating and our new menu items set a whole new standard of transparency to help customers make informed decisions,” said Alex Rechichi, CEO and co-founder of Extreme Brandz, in a statement. “Maintaining good health is a top priority for Canadians. It’s time that the fast-food industry keeps up with what is happening in food labelling by revealing and detailing calories and sodium percentages clearly on their menus. I challenge all QSRs in Canada to follow suit—if these restaurant chains have nothing to hide, they shouldn’t have a problem with fully disclosing all factors in its menu.”
SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:
- Quaker Donates Two Million Bowls of Oatmeal to Help Hungry Canadians
- Pepsi Reveals New Bottle Made from Plants
To meet Heath Check standards, Extreme Pita worked closely with vendors and the Heart and Stroke Foundation over the past year. This ensured that new menu items would be guaranteed to meet all requirements without compromising pita taste. Quaker Donates Two Million Bowls of Oatmeal to Help Hungry Canadians
“The Heart and Stroke Foundation is thrilled to have Extreme Pita join the Health Check program, offering healthy pita sandwiches on both its adult and kids menus,” says Bobbe Wood, CEO, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, in a statement. “And we applaud them for going further and providing nutrition information for all of their offerings giving Canadians the information they need to make informed choices.”
The Health Check program was created with the intention to help Canadians make healthy food choices. Health Check pitas are now available at all Extreme Pita restaurants.