Five recent leadership appointments you may have missed

Cliff Atkinson, Director of Culture and DE&I at Saatchi & Saatchi

Cliff Atkinson has returned to Saatchi & Saatchi to become the agency’s first ever Director of Culture and DE&I.

He will be responsible for leading initiatives that speak to the agency’s values and build on its existing DE&I framework.

Atkinson previously served as a Senior Director at the Saatchi & Saatchi office in Los Angeles for more than 12 years, working on the Toyota portfolio until 2018. In 2021, he co-founded a non-profit organisation called New Flight, aimed at connecting ethnically diverse young people with opportunities in advertising and film.

“I know Saatchi’s culture – it’s like family to me and it’s where I’ve done some of the best work in my career,” said Atkinson.

“Now that I’m back, I’m excited to take on this new challenge that will allow me to drive change within the agency, with the hope of contributing to a more diverse industry overall.”

