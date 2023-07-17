Five recent leadership appointments you may have missed
There has been plenty of movement in the C-suite over the past couple of weeks as big-name companies look to strengthen their leadership teams.
Here, Business Chief takes a look at a handful of the appointments you may have missed.
Michael Sabin, CEO at Revalize
Revalize, a worldwide leader in software solutions for manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Michael Sabin as its new CEO. He succeeds Jim Contardi, who has been Chief Executive of Revalize since its formation in June 2021.
Sabin has a proven track record of building and developing strong teams, driving go-to-market strategies and propelling growth. Most recently, he spent three years as CEO of SNH Automotive Group, the parent company of National Credit Center and Promax.
Mark Friedman, Chairman of Revalize and Managing Director of shareholder ST6, said: “Mike's cross-functional experience, ability to develop winning teams and focus on delivering a superior customer experience make him an ideal fit for Revalize.
“We look forward to Mike's leadership and building on the company's strong momentum to benefit our team and global customer base."
Jon Ostler, CEO at Finder US
Jon Ostler has been appointed as CEO of Finder’s US operations, having previously served as UK CEO.
Finder was founded in Sydney back in 2006 and has gone on to become a global leader in financial comparison, with more than five million people using the site every month.
Since launching the UK arm of the business in 2017, Ostler has overseen dramatic growth, to the point where Finder is now recognised as one of the nation’s leading comparison sites.
Frank Restuccia, Founder and Global CEO of Finder, said: “The US is a hugely important market for us and I have no doubts that Jon’s experience and vision will help us continue to make strong progress here.
“Having our US and UK operations work so closely together brings a lot of exciting potential benefits and will play a crucial role in our global mission to help the world save money and invest better and become the world’s leading personal finance platform.”
Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at monday.com
monday.com has announced the hire of Daniel Lereya as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer.
Lereya began his seven-year tenure at monday.com by leading the organisation’s R&D function, before expanding into overseeing the product teams.
In his new role, he will focus on growing the firm’s multi-product vision and operational efficiencies while strengthening execution for company growth, including through hiring across the product, R&D and design teams.
“Our approach to fostering monday.com’s unique process of product development has been deeply intentional,” said Lereya. “We combine multi-disciplinary teams where team members bring their talent and industry knowledge to work together to build the entire product, development, and design cycle in pursuit of our shared goals.
“I look forward to the next era of growth and further collaboration with my entire team.”
Greg Stivers, Chief Revenue Officer at Versapay
Versapay, a leader in collaborative accounts receivable (AR), has confirmed the appointment of Greg Stivers as Chief Revenue Officer.
Stivers takes responsibility for overseeing the expansion of all revenue generating activities and further strengthening Versapay's position in AR automation and B2B payments, while working closely with the executive leadership team.
Carey O’Connor Kolaja, CEO of Versapay, commented: “Greg is a veteran sales executive who holds a track record of tremendous growth but, more importantly, he is a powerhouse leader who develops strong partnerships and high-performing teams.
“We are confident that Greg will be a key driver of our continued mission of revolutionising the AR automation and B2B payments space.”
Cliff Atkinson, Director of Culture and DE&I at Saatchi & Saatchi
Cliff Atkinson has returned to Saatchi & Saatchi to become the agency’s first ever Director of Culture and DE&I.
He will be responsible for leading initiatives that speak to the agency’s values and build on its existing DE&I framework.
Atkinson previously served as a Senior Director at the Saatchi & Saatchi office in Los Angeles for more than 12 years, working on the Toyota portfolio until 2018. In 2021, he co-founded a non-profit organisation called New Flight, aimed at connecting ethnically diverse young people with opportunities in advertising and film.
“I know Saatchi’s culture – it’s like family to me and it’s where I’ve done some of the best work in my career,” said Atkinson.
“Now that I’m back, I’m excited to take on this new challenge that will allow me to drive change within the agency, with the hope of contributing to a more diverse industry overall.”
******
For more business insights, check out the latest edition of Business Chief Middle East & Africa and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
You may also be interested in Business Chief EMEA.
Please also check out our upcoming event – Sustainability LIVE in London on September 6-7, 2023.
BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover executive communities for CEOs, CFOs and CMOs, as well as leaders in Sustainability, Procurement & Supply Chain, Technology & AI, Cyber, FinTech & InsurTech. We also cover industries including Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare and Food & Drink.
BizClik, based in London, Dubai and New York, offers services such as content creation, advertising and sponsorship solutions, webinars and events
- Five Minutes With: Tom Libretto, President of WorkhumanHuman Capital
- Digital transformation is not about technology, but peopleDigital Strategy
- Tech CEO Frank Calderoni on creating a character-led cultureLeadership & Strategy
- Five C-suite hires in North America you may have missedLeadership & Strategy