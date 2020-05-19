Article
Leadership & Strategy

Four More Standalone Stores Planned for Joe Fresh

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Joe Fresh, a retail chain owned by Loblaws, is proud to announce plans to open four new stores in Ontario and Quebec by the end of 2011. Offering apparel, beauty and accessory collections, Canadians will be able to access the brands that they love at new and convenient locations.

"We have had a fabulous response to the Joe Fresh stores opened so far and continue to look for additional locations across the country to reach our savvy shoppers," says Joseph Mimran of Joseph Mimran & Associates, Creative Director, Apparel, Home and Entertainment for Loblaw Companies Limited. "These four new locations will help us reach our goal to open 20 stand-alone stores in Canada over the next couple years."

Three stores located in Toronto will open in late July and Fall of 2011. The fourth store, located in Brossard, QC, will open in early September of 2011. These stores will join the already growing list of Joe Fresh standalone stores that have opened in Canada since October 2010 including locations in Vancouver, BC, Mississaugua, ON, Brampton, ON, Vaughan, ON and Rockyview, AB.

 

Designed in the same modern style produced by Toronto commercial interior design firm, Burdifilek, the stores will have a clean, minimal backdrop that showcases the Joe Fresh collections. The store also features fixtures and finishes “rendered in a unified palette of crisp white, clear sandblasted acrylics and heavily textured natural oak atop a soft grey matte floor.”

Opening weekends will provide savings, specials and giveaways for customers. Opening day, each new store will offer 20 per cent off all purchases. 

 


