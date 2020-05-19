How Much Time (and Money) Are We Wasting at Work?
How much time have you wasted at work today? Come on…be honest! If you’ve stepped away from your desk to take a personal phone call or let your mouse wander to Facebook to check your news feed, it’s okay to admit it. According to a survey conducted by America Online and Survey.com, we all do it, to some extent.
The survey of workers across the country determined that we’re all wasting a lot of costly, precious time between the hours of 9 and 5.
Excluding lunches and scheduled break time, American employees waste 2.09 hours every eight hour work day. All those idle minutes end up costing a company an average of $39.98 a day, per employee.
The most common excuses and time wasting activities run the gamut, from surfing the Internet for personal use (44.7%) to socializing with co-workers (23.4%) and simply spacing out (3.9%). Oh, and heads up—1.3 percent of respondents waste company time applying for other jobs.
Interestingly, the statistics show that the average HR department automatically assumes that employees waste 0.94 hours a day and suspects that employees waste 1.60 hours a day, but employees actually admitted to wasting 2.09. Hey, at least they were honest…we assume.
Take a look at all the stats below, but as soon as you're done, hurry up and get back to work!
Brought to you by: Online Courses Resource