J. Crew to Open First Storefront in Canada

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
J. Crew announced today its plans to open its first retail store in Canada. Located in Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the store will unveil in August. This venture by J. Crew will create the first international location for the company.

Previously Canadians were only able to access J. Crew style through its catalogue, which first became available in Canada in 1991. The catalogue features its well-known women and men’s apparel, shoes and accessories.

"We're so excited to be opening our first J.Crew store in Canada," says Jenna Lyons, President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew, in a statement. "We're in the process of finalizing the look and feel of the store to be sure it's the absolute perfect backdrop for our carefully edited collections."

 

The storefront will feature over 5,000 square feet to showcase a carefully edited selection of women’s-only clothing and accessories. Customers will be able to peruse through everyday classic designs and more, including Weekend, outerwear, bags, belts, jewellery and shoes. The store’s offerings will also be able to mix effortlessly with the exclusive J. Crew limited edition pieces from its Collection label. Consumers will be delighted at the evolving gallery of seasonally-updated designer’s fantasy pieces offered by J. Crew created in the world’s finest fabrics with couture level detailing.

J.Crew is just one of the many US retailers eyeing Canada for more revenue opportunities. As J.Crew is heading toward Toronto, and Target is coming nationwide in 2013, it will be interesting to see who else plans to make the leap over the border. 

