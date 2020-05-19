Johnson & Johnson: drives development of COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson establishes a collaborative partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to support the development and prevention of COVID-19.

As the Coronavirus continues to effect thousands all over the world, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies the pharmaceutical branch of Johnson & Johnson, has committed to a collaborative partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) to accelerate the development of a preventative vaccine for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently the company has commenced preclinical testing of multiple potential vaccines, with the ambition to identify a candidate for clinical trials by the end of the month.

The organisations are optimistic that with the help of multiple strategic partners, it can initiate a phase one clinical trial by the end of the year.

In addition to this, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, is preparing to upscale its production and manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the global public health vaccination needs.

"We are currently evaluating a series of potential vaccine candidates for COVID-19. This collaboration with Janssen is aimed at the development of a COVID-19 vaccine that would allow for rapid development, large-scale manufacturing, and global delivery,” commented Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at BIDMC and the Ragon Institute.

The vaccine program will use the Janssen AdVac and PERC6 technologies to provide rapid upscale production capabilities for the optimal vaccine candidate. The same technology is leveraged by the company as part of its investigational Ebola, Zika, RSV and HIV vaccines.

"It is critical to work with the best scientific minds as we look to rapidly identify and develop solutions to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson. "We are grateful for talented and experienced collaboration partners like Dan Barouch and his team at BIDMC. By mobilizing our collective resources, we believe we can leverage the top science and cutting-edge capabilities to respond to this pandemic."

