Kaiser Permanente announced this week that employers ranked the organization's health plan the highest among fully insured commercial health plans in the J.D. Power and Associates 2011 U.S. Employer Health Insurance Plan StudySM. Kaiser Permanente received top marks across five key areas that affect employer satisfaction with carriers, including employee plan service experience; account servicing; product offering/benefit design; problem resolution; and cost/cost management. Based on a 1,000 point scale, Kaiser Permanente received 714 points, which was above the overall satisfaction index average of 671.

"We are honored by this recognition in J.D. Power's employer satisfaction study for health plans," said Arthur M. Southam, MD, executive vice president, Health Plan Operations for Kaiser Permanente in a company statement. "The results are particularly gratifying in that they reflect the perceptions of our employer group customers in terms of the key factors that affect their ongoing satisfaction. This acknowledgment further strengthens our commitment to deliver superior service to our customers."

The company’s statement also says that for more than 60 years, employers have relied on Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery system to treat employees when they are ill and to provide a range of preventive services that promote employee health and productivity. Among Kaiser Permanente's workforce health programs, HealthWorks by Kaiser Permanente provides a rich set of services that help businesses build strategies to improve employee health.

"We have long recognized the importance of a healthy workforce and the need for employers to manage their health care costs," said Elisa Mendel, national vice president, Kaiser Permanente HealthWorks. "As companies invest in preventive care and employee wellness programs, many employers will continue to see positive results, including reduced absenteeism and presenteeism, and increased productivity and morale. We're so pleased to know that employers are happy with our performance, programs, and services."