Kraft Heinz Canada acquires Ethical Bean Coffee

Kraft Heinz Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of food and beverage giant Kraft Heinz Company, announced on 24 September that is has acquired the assets of Ethical Bean Coffee for an undisclosed amount

The purchase is in line with Kraft Heinz’s dedication to fair and responsible business operations.

Ethical Bean Coffee has developed a reputation for its commitment to social responsibility, global awareness, and commercial accountability, and began as a small venture before growing into an international success.

The Vancouver-based firm, founded in 2003, roasts 100% Fairtrade, organic coffee with a focus on the betterment of the lives of the industry’s farmers and their families.

Of the acquisition, Kraft Heinz Canada’s president Carlos Piani said:

“Kraft Heinz Canada is continuously looking for ways to delivery superior quality, extensive variety, and finer products to Canadians”.

See more:

“We believe quality coffee starts at the source, which involves responsible sourcing and supporting the hard-working dedicated farmers at origin”.

“The acquisition of Ethical Bean Coffee reinforces our pledge to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company”.

Co-founder of Ethical Bean, Lloyd Bernhardt, said:

“With Kraft Heinz’s expertise and scale, we’re confident that Ethical Bean Coffee will continue to deliver on [its] reputation to a much wider audience”.