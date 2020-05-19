Article
Lime launches e-scooters in Mexico

May 19, 2020
Dockless vehicle hire firm Lime announced on 5 October that is has expanded into Mexico, offering its electric scooters in Mexico City for the first time
 
Lime, based in San Mateo, California, opened its first Canadian location earlier this month at the University of Waterloo, and expanded into Europe in 2017.
 
Users in Mexico can use the Lime app to locate a scooter via its GPS location feature, and then pay to unlock and use one of the vehicles.
 
The pricing comes in at MEX$10 to unlock an e-scooter, followed by a MEX$3-per-minute charge.
 
Once the customer has finished using the scooter, they can park it at a curbside within the company’s designated area of operation.
 
“Lime is committed to providing Mexico City with easy, quick and sustainable travel solutions,” said Lime’s Mexico general manager Alexander Wieland.
 
“E-scooters are relatively new in Mexico, and we believe our partnership with Mexico City will help them achieve their clean air goals while creating a positive economic impact through job creation and the Lime Juicer Program.”
 
The Lime Juicer Program, which users can sign up to on the Lime website, is a system whereby Lime pays people to recharge their local Lime e-scooters.
 
Bernardo Baranda, director of the Mexican Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, said:
 
“Lime, like other mobility solutions for last mile connection is great news for Mexico City.”
 
“We should have more options other than cars in particular which is why we welcome new services that of course should operate with order, security and be part of a public policy of sustainable mobility.”
