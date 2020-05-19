Lululemon founder blames fat thighs for yoga pant problem

Founder of Lululemon, Chip Wilson majorly offended a large portion of his target demographic, stating that he feels that women’s thighs are too big for the company’s famous yoga pants causing the issue of transparency and pilling, rather than the quality of the fabric.

During an interview with a news channel concerning challenges Lululemon is facing, Wilson responded to recent concerns over pilling and sheerness of some of its yoga pants.

He said seatbelts and purses could cause pilling, as well as the rubbing of some women’s thighs.

“The thing is that women will wear seatbelts that don’t work or they’ll wear a purse that doesn’t work or, quite frankly, some women’s bodies just actually don’t work for it,” he said.

“They don’t work for the pant?” Bloomberg TV host Trish Regan stated.

“They don’t work for some women’s bodies,” he answered.

“Even our small sizes would fit an extra-large. It’s really about the rubbing through the thighs, how much pressure is there. I mean over a period of time, and how much they use it,” he continued.

Many women were naturally offended by the founders harsh comments.

“Most women’s thighs rub together,” said Melissa Chen, a yoga practitioner who has several pairs of Lululemon shorts and pants. “So why is he blaming our legs? The product should be manufactured on that premise."

“It’s kind of insulting. And blaming women’s thighs to defend your product is pretty weak.”

Canadian athletic clothing company Lululemon Athletica Inc. suffered an embarrassing recall of overly sheer yoga pants last spring, and had recently been fielding what it calls a “small number” of complaints over the quality of some of its pants.

Original source: Toronto Sun