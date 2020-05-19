Article
Leadership & Strategy

Lyft appoints Tesla Executive as its new COO

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ride hailing company lyft has announced that it has hired Tesla’s President of Global Sales and Services, Jon McNeill, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lyft were particularly keen on McNeill due to his experience working with successful startups, in addition to creating and growing his own companies.

See also:

“Jon is a world-class leader who brings deep experience as a highly successful entrepreneur and game-changing transportation executive,” Lyft said in a blog post. “Jon is a proven leader who will build upon this momentum with his unique background of starting companies from scratch and managing at scale.”

On top of holding a senior position at Tesla for over two years, McNeill ran a number of his own startups including Enservio, an innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

Enservio analyses and values billions of items in homes and buildings, creating a data asset that helps companies settle claims more efficiently within the insurance industry.

Further, McNeill currently stands as a Board Member on his Co-Founded company TruMotion, a safe driving app, and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“He has successfully started and run eight technology and retail companies that included the first national chain of automotive collision centers as well as multiple insurance related businesses,” Lyft continues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Lyft family.”

TeslaLyftStartupSaaS
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI