Lyft appoints Tesla Executive as its new COO

Ride hailing company lyft has announced that it has hired Tesla’s President of Global Sales and Services, Jon McNeill, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lyft were particularly keen on McNeill due to his experience working with successful startups, in addition to creating and growing his own companies.

See also:

“Jon is a world-class leader who brings deep experience as a highly successful entrepreneur and game-changing transportation executive,” Lyft said in a blog post. “Jon is a proven leader who will build upon this momentum with his unique background of starting companies from scratch and managing at scale.”

On top of holding a senior position at Tesla for over two years, McNeill ran a number of his own startups including Enservio, an innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) platform.

Enservio analyses and values billions of items in homes and buildings, creating a data asset that helps companies settle claims more efficiently within the insurance industry.

Further, McNeill currently stands as a Board Member on his Co-Founded company TruMotion, a safe driving app, and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“He has successfully started and run eight technology and retail companies that included the first national chain of automotive collision centers as well as multiple insurance related businesses,” Lyft continues.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Lyft family.”