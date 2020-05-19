Marsh Appoints Martin South as President of US and Canada Division

Leading insurance broker and risk advisor Marsh announced that it had appointed Martin South as President, US and Canada division. Mr South will report to John Doyle, President of Marsh from 1 September 2016.

Mr. South will oversee Marsh’s US core brokerage, businesses in Canada, and portfolio of US businesses encompassing industries and practices. Previously, Mr. South served as CEO of Marsh’s Asia-Pacific region since 2013. Mr South succeeds Rob Bentley who is now working on strategic initiatives across Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Risk and Insurance Services (RIS) segment, which includes both Marsh and Guy Carpenter.

An insurance industry executive with 30 years of global operating experience, Mr. South previously served as CEO of Marsh Europe, and before that, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland. Mr. South’s industry experience also includes senior leadership roles at Zurich Financial Services, where he was a member of the Group Management Board, responsible for all of Zurich’s operations outside North America and Europe.

“I look forward to working closely with Martin to deliver superior value to our clients in the US and Canada at this important time in our industry,” Mr. Doyle said. “In today’s evolving and dynamic environment, our clients rely on their trusted advisors to help them navigate the rapidly shifting landscape. Martin’s appointment reflects Marsh’s continued commitment to seasoned regional leadership and delivering cutting-edge capabilities to help our clients address the opportunities of the day.”

“Martin is a highly accomplished and talented executive who’s consistently produced results in important Marsh leadership roles around the world,” said Peter Zaffino, CEO of Marsh, and Chairman of Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Risk and Insurance Services. "I’m delighted to have Martin leading our North American business.”



