McKinsey & Company: Top CEOs reveal priorities for 2023

Disruptive technology, economic downturn and geopolitical issues are the three most important trends CEOs are acting on this year, according to the findings of a survey carried out by McKinsey & Company.

Asked which trends would have the biggest impact on how they lead their organisations in 2023 compared to previous years, the majority (58%) of respondents selected the rise of disruptive digital technologies in their top three.

Fifty-six per cent chose the risk of prolonged high inflation and economic downturn, while 47% highlighted the escalation of geopolitical risks as a big issue.

How did McKinsey & Company carry out its study?

McKinsey & Company’s latest CEO Excellence study saw the global consulting firm speak to 200 of the ‘best’ CEOs of the past 15 years.

