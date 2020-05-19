Article
ODC Construction expands to South Florida

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
ODC Construction has announced its expansion into the South Florida market. 

The company already had two offices in the state, and is Florida's largest shell construction services contractor, providing turnkey foundation, masonry, and framing solutions. 

Isaac Lidsky, CEO, said: “After great success in our expansion to the Tampa market, our next logical step was South Florida. ODC was founded in 2011, and in just five short years, we’re proud to be opening this new office and proving that we can continue to build success in Florida. We’re always in search of ways to increase ODC’s footprint, add capacity and upgrade our production levels to better serve our current and new clients throughout the state."


The expansion comes during a period of enormous growth for ODC. The company hit $80 million in revenue in 2015, hired its first CFO, more than doubled the size of its headquarters and now employs more than 400 people across Florida. In 2016, ODC is expected to construct more than 3,500 homes, exceed $115 million in revenue and continue to grow its employee base by 25 percent.


Ben Greenstein, Sales Leader at ODC Construction’s South Florida Division, said: “It didn’t take long after joining the ODC family to realize the impressive nature of this company. This is a team I’m proud to be a part of. The level of quality and efficacy ODC delivers on a daily basis constantly meets and exceeds expectations across our client roster.”


The new office is located in Boynton Beach, and the bulk of ODC’s workload is in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

 

