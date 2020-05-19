Oracle unveils new Austin, Texas campus, geared towards talent retention

Oracle’s recently unveiled flagship campus, located in Austin Texas has been highlighted as the perfect example of how companies are increasingly competing to secure top technology talent as the digital skills gap continues to widen.

“Soon, those graduating this year will be applying for jobs – and the top talent amongst them will be in high demand,” said Marcus MacNeill, Senior Vice President of Product Management at ASG, speaking to Gigabit Magazine.

“In order for companies to attract the brightest and best, they must invest in office technologies that deliver an intuitive, easy-to-use, all-in one experience for these new employees, while of course, still allowing the business to retain control.”

In the aim of addressing this, Oracle’s new cloud-centric campus looks to attract some of the country’s top technology talent available.

“Oracle is expanding in Austin to attract, hire and train the best talent to support the unprecedented growth of our cloud business,” said Oracle’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hurd. “This campus will help enable our customers to accelerate their Oracle Cloud adoption and drive success.”

The campus will be home to the company’s “Oracle Digital Class of” Program – an initiative that looks to employ recent university graduates and train them up with a view to gain long term leading employees within the firm.

Further, in the aim of attracting these graduates, the state-of-the-art facility covers a 560,000 square foot area, located on 40 acres of land next to Lady Bird Lake. Its features include a 295-unit apartment that is likely to be used by the company’s employees; leading restaurant outlets such as Starbucks; brand-new sports facilities; innovation labs and chill out areas such as games rooms and outdoors spaces.

“As a hub of innovation, Oracle’s new campus will be right at home in Austin, a city where good ideas become real,” said Austin Mayor Steve Adler.