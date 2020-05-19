ODC Construction, a leading provider of shell construction services in Florida, today announces the addition of Zac Merriman as Chief Financial Officer. Within this new role, Merriman oversees the company’s financial operations and works directly with the leadership team to continue driving ODC’s impressive growth. Merriman has served as an equity partner since ODC Construction’s founding in 2011.



Isaac Lidsky, CEO and co-founder of ODC Construction, said: "Zac's coming aboard is a major milestone for ODC – it’s a testament to our tremendous growth and market leadership that we need someone with his world-class talents to head up our finances. As we continue to expand to service the entire state of Florida, ODC Construction needs a top-tier financial professional to steward its growth, and there's nobody better for the role than Zac. We're lucky to have him.”



Merriman, who was Lidsky’s roommate at Harvard, is responsible for all financial aspects of the business, including financial reporting and forecasting, capital allocation, cash flow management, and purchasing. He also works closely with ODC’s CEO and president on strategic planning for future growth: “Isaac and the team at ODC have done a tremendous job scaling the company quickly and successfully over the last few years,” said Merriman. “I saw the potential in the company and have had my heart in it from day one, so I’m thrilled to get my hands dirty and contribute even more to the continued growth and success at a new level.”



Prior to joining ODC Construction as CFO, Merriman enjoyed a successful career in the world of high finance. Most recently, he worked as an Investment Analyst for Capital Research Global Investors, a division of Capital Research and Management. Lidsky's past has also contained unprecedented success, as he lost his sight before the age of 25 and still went on to take the company out of the red and into profits of $80 million this year.

