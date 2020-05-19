Article
Leadership & Strategy

RBC’s Head of Global Equities to step down

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
Greg Mills, the Head of Global Equities at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Capital Markets, has taken the decision to step down from his role after more than two decades at the bank.

According to Bloomberg, citing an internal memo from RBC’s Head of Global Markets Mike Bobwick, Mills has taken the decision off the back of discussions surrounding succession planning at the company.

The executive changes at the firm will be effective 1 July, with Mills set to be succeeded by Bobby Grubert and Ahmed Kachenoura.

Grubert has been with RBC since 2001, most recently serving as Head of US and European Equities and Global Electronic Trading at the firm, whilst Kachenoura has run RBC’s global equity-linked products division across the Americas.

Mills will remain with the company until this point in order to aid the transition process.

The new appointments are part of a wider reorganisation at the company, with Derek Neldner having been named as Head of Global Investment Banking at RBC in recent times, amongst other changes.

