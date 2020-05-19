Rheinmetall buys out Canadian robotics firm Provectus

Rheinmetall has announced the prior acquisition of Canadian robotics company Provectus.

The Ottawa-based company was acquired effective June 1, with Rheinmetall Canada taking a 100% stake in the company.

In its press release, Rheinmetall said Provectus Robotics Solutions are developers of robotics systems and software. Rheinmetall has integrated Provectus technology into its Mission Master unmanned multi-mission vehicle, modified for military use.

“We have already been working closely with Provectus in our unmanned ground vehicle project. This vertical integration gives us a decisive advantage in the field of autonomous mobility technology," said Stéphane Oehrli, president and CEO of Rheinmetall Canada. “Since this capacity is also a key enabler for the Automotive division, the whole Rheinmetall Group will hence benefit from Provectus’ expertise. The automation of other Rheinmetall mobile platforms is actually an innovation we are already thinking of.”

SEE ALSO:

Hailing Rheinmetall Canada’s relationship with the Canadian armed forces, Rheinmetall placed the acquisition as part of its aim to stay on top in the emerging field of unmanned land vehicles, able to serve as reconnaissance, logistics and weapons platforms.

Paul Rocco from Provectus said: “Rheinmetall Canada is the ideal platform for accelerating our growth while simultaneously strengthening our presence in Canada as well as internationally. This is a unique opportunity for the Provectus team to significantly improve our market potential in the world of autonomous driving and to take advantage of new opportunities.”