Schneider Electric acquires Renewable Choice Energy

Schneider Electric has energy management and automation, today announced the acquisition of Renewable Choice Energy, a leader in helping commercial, industrial, and institutional clients navigate their clean energy purchasing options. Already recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies, the acquisition further enhances Schneider Electric’s existing position in the rapidly growing renewables market. It bolsters Schneider Electric’s advisory services for power purchase agreements (PPAs), in which clients procure clean energy directly from large-scale renewable energy projects, and will aid clients in the implementation of other innovative clean technology solutions.

Renewable Choice has been a pioneer in the industry, connecting organizations to renewable energy and carbon reducing technologies since 2001. Working with over 160 of the Fortune 500, Renewable Choice’s clients have added over 1,000 megawatts of new wind and solar capacity to the global grid. The company has been repeatedly recognized for its market leadership by the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Sustainable Purchasing Leadership Council, among others.

“As clean energy reaches price parity with traditional energy, companies are taking aggressive steps to integrate renewables. We are seeing tremendous demand from clients to source a mix of green energy at a competitive rate,” said Steve Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Energy and Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric. “Together, Schneider and Renewable Choice are the clear industry leader for clients looking to diversify their overall energy strategy, while providing critical sustainability and risk mitigation benefits via clean energy solutions.

“We are pleased to become an integral part of Schneider Electric’s Energy & Sustainability Services (ESS) team, which dramatically increases our global reach, and diversifies the ways in which we can help our clients,” said Pete Dignan, CEO of Renewable Choice. “We will continue to work with clients to buy clean energy more strategically, and with Schneider Electric’s additional capabilities, we can also help clients use that energy more efficiently, and become more sustainable anywhere around the globe.”

