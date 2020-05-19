Article
Leadership & Strategy

Six Flags to expand into Saudi Arabia

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Six Flags has stated its intention to expand into the Saudi Arabian market. This comes just days after Disney opened a new park in Shanghai. 

The theme park giant's CEO, John Duffey, told Saudi-owned Arabiya TV: “We’re very honoured to be provided with an opportunity to enter into a partnership to bring Six Flags to the Kingdom. Our parks can provide the entertainment to which Saudis aspire.”

Duffey was talking to the television station after a meeting with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its inclusion in the Saudi Arabian tourism market fits into the nation's 'Vision 2030' plan, which hopes to increase tourist spending from $8 billion a year to $46 billion by 2020. 

 

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here

Six Flagstheme parkSaudi ArabiaSix Flags expands into Saudi Arabia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI