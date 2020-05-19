Six Flags to expand into Saudi Arabia

Six Flags has stated its intention to expand into the Saudi Arabian market. This comes just days after Disney opened a new park in Shanghai.

The theme park giant's CEO, John Duffey, told Saudi-owned Arabiya TV: “We’re very honoured to be provided with an opportunity to enter into a partnership to bring Six Flags to the Kingdom. Our parks can provide the entertainment to which Saudis aspire.”

Duffey was talking to the television station after a meeting with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 18 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its inclusion in the Saudi Arabian tourism market fits into the nation's 'Vision 2030' plan, which hopes to increase tourist spending from $8 billion a year to $46 billion by 2020.

