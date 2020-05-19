Article
The six innovators leading Canada's data and digital transformation

By Mohammed Mestar
May 19, 2020
The Government of Canada has revealed the six individuals who will lead its consultation on the country's transformation in the fields of data and digital.

Launched in June, the consultation will help the government understand how Canadians want to drive innovation in a data economy and prepare for the future of work in an era of digital transformation.

Here are the leaders who will take part in roundtable discussions with businesses and academia throughout August and September:

- Janie Béïque, Executive Vice-President, Investments, Fonds de solidarité FTQ
- Dr. Arvind Gupta, professor of computer science at the University of Toronto and former president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia
- Sarah Lubik, Director of Entrepreneurship for Simon Fraser University
- Carole Piovesan, lawyer with McCarthy Tétrault
- Mark Podlasly, founder of Brookmere Management Group
- Ilse Treurnicht, former CEO of MaRS Discovery District

"Innovation is a strategic priority for the Fonds de solidarité FTQ that has led to initiatives aimed at helping Québec businesses optimize innovation," said Ms. Béïque. "I am pleased to give my time to this important initiative, and work alongside five other distinguished individuals that are recognized experts in their fields."

Target cities for roundtables include Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Waterloo, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Québec, Fredericton, Charlottetown, Halifax, St. John’s, Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit.

