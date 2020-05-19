Snap executive named as Tesla’s new Engineering VP

Electric and autonomous vehicle specialist Tesla has announced that it has hired Stuart Bowers, Snap Inc’s Vice President (VP) of Monetization Engineering, as its new VP of Engineering.

According to Cheddar who first reported the news, Bowers will be joining the company to work on developing its autopilot software after the head of the company’s autopilot division left for Intel in April.

“He (Bowers) has long had a dream to pursue his passion for robotics and we wish him the best,” a Snap spokesperson confirmed to Cheddar.

The new role will require some adaptation, with Bower’s job at Snap having entailed him helping to monetize the company’s advertising system.

Bowers brings a range of experience to Tesla having led a team of over 100 employees during his time at Snap after rising up the ranks of the parent company of Snapchat since joining in 2015.

Further, previous to this Bowers acted as a leading figure in Facebook’s Machine learning efforts for two and a half years, whilst also having been a Software Engineer at both Facebook and Microsoft.