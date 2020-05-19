Staples Canada: 25 years on

Stationary retailer Staples Canada is celebrating a quarter of century in business this October.

On October 15, 1991, the company then known as The Business Depot, opened the doors to its first retail location in Concord, Ontario.

"When we first opened it was clear that the way people worked was changing, and as the needs of our customers evolved, so did our business," said Mary Sagat, president of Staples Canada.

"Both our business and the retail landscape have evolved over the years but our vision has remained the same: to focus on helping businesses succeed, to be their partner and to help them grow. By offering more products, services and more ways to shop we're committed to helping businesses make more happen every day. Like our values, that's a goal that will never change."

Staples' presence today includes Staples.ca, which features more than a quarter of a million products and a network of more than 300 stores across Canada. The chain offers more products than ever before, including technology, facility and breakroom supplies, furniture, safety supplies, medical supplies, and Print & Marketing services.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary and celebrate Small Business Month, which takes place October 1 to 31, Staples Canada is offering a series of special promotions.

