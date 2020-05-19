TELUS Rids Itself of Activation Fees

TELUS announced today its plans to no longer charge a $35 activation fee for new customers or a $25 equipment exchange fee to renewing customers. This change comes from TELUS’s commitment toward putting customers first as well as operating in a fair and transparent manner.

“TELUS is the first of the established brands to eliminate activation fees as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to make the customer experience clear, simple and easy,” said TELUS in an official statement.

TELUS also announced today a plan, starting November 1st, to charge $10 for SIM cards to cover product cost taht was previously covered in activation and renewal fees. Although a new fee, TELUS believes customers will appreciative of the company’s transparency as well as cost savings comparatively. This charge will only affect customers who do not already have a TELUS SIM card for their device.

“The wireless industry and competitive landscape have changed over the years and with that, our customers’ needs have evolved,” said Brent Johnston, vice-president, Mobility Solutions, TELUS. “Our customers have told us they feel activation and renewal fees are unfair. We have been listening and that’s why we’re giving them exactly what they’ve asked for.”

This change in charges and fees is a direct result of customer feedback.