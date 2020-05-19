Tips for CEOs to balance family and work

As a CEO, do you currently struggle balancing your family life with your work life? It may take a great effort learning to leave business at the office so that you can properly enjoy your loved ones. You undoubtedly want to become as successful as possible; however, you also don’t want to neglect your spouse and/or children. Therefore, it’s extremely vital to find that common ground, the ground where you can have your cake and eat it, too: being both the thriving CEO and the loving partner and parent. These tips can help!

Set a priority

It goes without saying that your company is important to you. However, when trying to juggle both work and family, each can separately suffer. Therefore, setting a priority will be appropriate. Your family should come first. It doesn’t matter if you have a handful of meetings on the horizon— make time to spend with your family. This is why you hire smart and reliable employees. After all, there is going to come a time where you have a family emergency and have to miss a pitch or event. You should feel confident enough in the people you’ve hired to miss various conferences, etc.

Always be present

When you’re with your family, make sure to actually be with them—be present, engaging and available. If you’re at home, but you’re still working, then you’re technically at work. However, don’t be afraid to talk shop at the dinner table. Bouncing ideas off of your spouse and/or kids (depending on age, of course) could prove to be quite useful. Let your family know what’s specifically going on in your 9-5 life.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

You may run a company, but keep this in mind, too: you’re human. Therefore, from time to time, you may need a little help. When it comes to your family and work, you’re most likely a passionate and dedicated person, but that doesn’t mean that you can or even should be expected to do it all. Don’t be afraid to lean on others to lend a helping hand. Various family and work issues will continuously come up, so whatever you do, don’t try to be a one man team.

