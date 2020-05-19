Canada’s top executives obviously have the knowledge to back their position. To get to the top most chose to further their education by acquiring an MBA. So where did Canada’s top executives attend? Which schools have famous executives amongst their alumni? This month, Business Review Canada has analyzed which MBA programs produce the best executives that rank at the top of the Canadian business world.

Queens School of Business

Ranking at number one on Business Review Canada’s Top Ten Canadian Business Schools, Queens School of Business is widely recognized as one of the top educators. The school’s Executive MBA program lasts for 16 months and admission is highly competitive as it depends on applicants’ management experience, references, previous academic experience, QMAT/GMAT scores and a personal interview. Even more, applicants are required to have a minimum of 13 years’ working experience. Most students that participate in this program are at an average of 35 years and range up to 50 years old. Prominent alumni of Queens School of Business are well-known, including Don Carty—Chairman of Porter Airlines and Virgin America, Gordon Nixon—President and CEO of the Royal Bank of Canada, Kimbal Musk—Co-owner of Tesla Motors, Chris Viehbacher--CEO of Sanofi-Aventis and Melvin Goodes—Former Chairman and CEO of Warner Lambert.

Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario

Coming in at number two on Business Review Canada’s June issue Top Ten, the Richard Ivey School of Business hosts a well-known MBA program. Ivey’s Executive MBA Program, founded in 1991, is designed to provide a part-time MBA program for working managers. Requiring at least seven years of working experience, the program’s schedule is comprised of four in-class days once per month. The program lasts five months and graduation is after three consecutive terms. Richard Ivey School of Business has many prestigious alumni including, Thomas H. Baily—Founder of Janus Capital, George Cope—President and CEO of Bell Canada Enterprises, Michael McCain—President and CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, Richard Nesbitt—President and CEO of CIBC World Markets and David Furnish—former executive and board member of Ogilvy & Mather UK.

Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

Ranked third on the list of Business Review Canada’s June issue Top Ten Business Schools, Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto provides students with the Rotman Executive MBA. The program, aimed for professionals, lasts an intensive 13 months. Alternatively at Rotman, students may choose to take a 16 month program, the Omnium Global Executive MBA, to visit key centres of international business on four continents. The Omnium MBA involves a two-week foundation module, five short term international residences, online learning and a number of intensive virtual team projects. Notable alumni of the Rotman School of Management include Kevin Dougherty—President of Sun Life Global Investments, Bill Downe—President and CEO of BMO Financial Group, Chris Cahill—President and COO of Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Simon Cooper—President and COO of Ritz Carlton Hotel Company, and Don Morrison—COO of Blackberry at Research in Motion.

As you can see, these institutions provide phenomenal educations to their students. With some of Canada’s top executives named as alumni, it’s clear these three universities are some of the best in the nation. With Canada’s top corporations like Porter Airlines, Research in Motion, Fairmont Hotels, Tesla Motors, CIBC World Markets, and Bell Canada employing graduates, it’s hard not to recognize the prestige of these Executive MBAs.