Article
Leadership & Strategy

Toronto startup Chisel AI wins gold at Zurich Innovation World Championship

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Zurich Insurance group announced on Thursday the winners of the world’s first Zurich Innovation World Championship, who were honoured at an awards ceremony held at Zurich's headquarters in Switzerland. Each winner now has the opportunity to develop pilot programs in the local businesses to make their products and services available to the Groups' customers in selected countries and regions.

Over 450 startups from around the world participated in the competition’s five categories: Smart Homes and Buildings, Digital Health, Financial Planning, Mobility and a Wildcard option.

From Toronto, Ontario, Chisel AI is an artificial intelligence startup that offers the global insurance industry the only out-of-the-box solutions that apply natural language processing and AI to unstructured data sources such as insurance documents. The company’s natural language processing tool allows insurers and brokers to extract, identify and classify unstructured data sources, such as insurance documents, 400 times faster and much more accurately than a human, the company claims.

Fellow North American startup Zesty.ai earned the silver award for its work developing an AI-based solution that can provide insurers and other users with detailed and accurate property evaluations to improve underwriting, pricing and post-event response.

SEE ALSO: 

"Congratulations to all the participants and particularly to the two North American winners, Chisel AI and zesty.ai," said Zurich North America CEO Kathleen Savio. "Our work with these startups and other insurtech companies can complement and augment the innovation capabilities we have here at Zurich. When we bring these things together, it gets to the heart of our strategy around innovation and enables us to be more customer focused in the products and the services that we deliver."

"Chisel AI and zesty.ai represent the spirit of innovation that we continue to foster as we look for new ways to better serve our customers," said Anurag Batta, head of Strategy, Innovation and Business Development for Zurich North America. "We look forward to working with both winners to bring innovative solutions to the market."

ZurichInnovation World Championship Chisel AIZesty.ai
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI