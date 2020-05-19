Toyota Motor NA appoints new Chief Information Officer

The North American (NA) business of Toyota Motor has unveiled Manjit Singh as its new Chief Information Officer.

“We are glad to have Manjit join our information systems leadership team, and feel that his diverse industry background will be a tremendous addition to Toyota,” said Chief Digital Officer and Executive Vice President of Digital Transformation and Mobility at Toyota Motor, Zack Hicks.

Singh joins Toyota Motor NA from The Clorox Company, a leading $6bn-revenue consumer goods firm based in California, where he held the role of CIO.

Previous to this, Singh stood as the Head of Industry Solutions at Cloud storage specialist Box Inc., CIO of Las Vegas Sands Corp, CIO of Chiquita Brands International, and the regional CIO of APAC for Gillette.

Further, Singh currently stands as an Advisory Board Member for a number of technology companies including CipherCloud, Cazena, DocuSign, Nubeva and Greylock Partners.

“His experience leading information technology teams at Clorox, Box, Inc., and other large firms provides a strong foundation for leading and transforming the future of TMNA Information Systems,” Hicks continued.

As CIO of Toyota Motor North America, Singh will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, development and operation of all IT systems and technology, reporting directly to Hicks.