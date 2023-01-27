Why 40% of C-suite leaders plan to quit in next 12 months

The C-suite is clearly feeling the effects of work-related challenges, according to a new study by UKG, which has found 40% of leaders in the US are thinking of quitting within the next year due to stress.

Results from the survey - carried out by the Workforce Institute at UKG - showed a third (33%) of C-level leaders agreed with the statement: "I don't want to work anymore".



The younger the leader, the more likely they were to agree.

Moreover, two-fifths (40%) of the C-suite say they will likely quit in the next 12 months due to work-related stress, while 35% revealed they were "often" or "always" stressed about work.

And interestingly, 42% of leaders say their greatest source of workplace stress is the pressure they put on themselves.

Dan Schawbel, managing partner at Workplace Intelligence, said: "My top advice for companies when it comes to mental health: Don’t leave your leaders behind.



"Sometimes, it’s hard to muster compassion for the C-suite because they make good money, yet many fail to account for all the pressures they’re faced with, including being responsible for the wellbeing of sometimes thousands of employees.



"We’re all human, and, to lead well, you first need to put your own mask on before helping others."

