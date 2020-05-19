Article
Leadership & Strategy

United Airlines Debuts First Boeing Dreamliner

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

United Airlines announced today its preparations to fly North America’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Seattle to Houston. This aircraft delivery is just the first 787 Dreamliner from Boeing of the 50 United has ordered.

"As the North American launch customer, we are delighted to be getting our first 787 Dreamliner. As we continue to build the world's leading airline, we are excited for our customers and co-workers to experience this game-changing aircraft,” said Jeff Smisek, President and CEO, United Airlines.

Arriving in Houston later this week, the Boeing Dreamliner will begin a month-long training and certification program which will include non-commercial flights to multiple United Airlines domestic hubs. Initially, the Dreamliner will be based in United’s Houston hub and is expected to start its domestic service in November while its international service will start in December.  United expects the Dreamliner’s inaugural flight to be conducted from Houston to Chicago on November 4th at 7:25 am.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to see the latest issue of Business Review North America

 

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers customers 36 United BusinessFirst seats, 70 in United Economy Plus and 113 in United Economy.

“The Dreamliner will revolutionize the flying experience for United customers and crews while delivering unprecedented operating efficiency, comfort and lower emissions,” said United Airlines in an official statement. “Customers will experience greater comfort with improved lighting, bigger windows, larger overhead bins, lower cabin altitude and enhanced ventilation systems, among other passenger-friendly features.”

United AirlinesUnited Airlines fleetBoeing DreamlinerBoeing 787 Dreamliner
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI