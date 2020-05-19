United Airlines Debuts First Boeing Dreamliner

United Airlines announced today its preparations to fly North America’s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Seattle to Houston. This aircraft delivery is just the first 787 Dreamliner from Boeing of the 50 United has ordered.

"As the North American launch customer, we are delighted to be getting our first 787 Dreamliner. As we continue to build the world's leading airline, we are excited for our customers and co-workers to experience this game-changing aircraft,” said Jeff Smisek, President and CEO, United Airlines.

Arriving in Houston later this week, the Boeing Dreamliner will begin a month-long training and certification program which will include non-commercial flights to multiple United Airlines domestic hubs. Initially, the Dreamliner will be based in United’s Houston hub and is expected to start its domestic service in November while its international service will start in December. United expects the Dreamliner’s inaugural flight to be conducted from Houston to Chicago on November 4th at 7:25 am.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers customers 36 United BusinessFirst seats, 70 in United Economy Plus and 113 in United Economy.

“The Dreamliner will revolutionize the flying experience for United customers and crews while delivering unprecedented operating efficiency, comfort and lower emissions,” said United Airlines in an official statement. “Customers will experience greater comfort with improved lighting, bigger windows, larger overhead bins, lower cabin altitude and enhanced ventilation systems, among other passenger-friendly features.”