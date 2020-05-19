United Nations Global Compact launches SDG initiative

To scale up businesses on a national level, the United Nations Global Compact has launched an SDG Ambitions impact initiative.

At the World Economic Forum 2020 (Davos), the United Nations Global Compact launched its SDG Ambitions to implement a global impact initiative that challenges and support companies to integrate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into the core of their businesses.

“The business community is not moving at the speed or scale needed to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals. The Goals will not become a reality without greater ambition as well as deeper integration within companies everywhere. We hope that SDG Ambition will establish a new normal for the global business community that is both bolder and more strategic in efforts to achieve the world we want,” said Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

Leading the initiatives implementation will be the local networks of the United Nations Global Compact. The SDG Ambition aims to engage over 1,000 companies in over 40 countries to focus sustainability efforts on high-impact strategies and business models.

Did you know? Recent research conducted by Accenture and the United Nations Global Compact highlighted that only 21% of CEOs believe business is playing a critical role in contributing to SDGs.

SEE ALSO:

Who has joined the United Nations Global Compact in its vision for the future?

SAP

“SAP shares a joint vision with the United Nations Global Compact and Accenture to mobilise the industry around SDG Ambition and scale impact for the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” said Jennifer Morgan, co-CEO of SAP. “By inspiring our global ecosystems and bringing together our respective areas of expertise, we can empower businesses around the world to use ‘technology for good’ and provide the necessary tools to accelerate achieving the world’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Accenture

“The time for increased commitment and action is now, and SDG Ambition is a bold and practical response to this timely and urgent call to action,” said Julie Sweet, Accenture’s chief executive officer. “We are proud to stand with the UN and SAP as partners in unleashing the massive potential for innovation and disruptive technology to help address and solve critical issues at speed and scale across the globe."

