UnitedHealth Group shakes up leadership, Andrew Witty named Optum CEO

UnitedHealth Group has unveiled changes to its leadership, with Andrew Witty named as CEO of its Optum health services business.

The leading US healthcare group has promoted Larry Renfro, Optum's previous incumbent, to drive its enterprise growth efforts with a wider remit at Optum Ventures.

Witty, who spent nine years as CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, will be expected to leverage his technology expertise to better patient outcomes while lowering costs across Optum's system. He will step down from his position on UnitedHealth's board to take on his new executive role.

See also:



"Our growth and diversification across UnitedHealth Group continue to advance at a strong pace, driven in part by well-recognized and growing depth in executive leadership," said CEO David S. Wichmann.

"At Optum, Larry Renfro and his team have built a $100bn, innovative and groundbreaking organization. We are deeply fortunate in Andrew Witty to have the right person to extend Optum’s momentum and lead the business in its next phase of growth."

Optum has 140,000 employees worldwide who serve and connect 124mn individuals, approximately 300 health plans and four out of five US hospitals.