Article
Leadership & Strategy

US universities produce the most millionaires, study shows

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

A recent study undertaken by business news and analysis website, Verdict, and leading source of data on ultra high net worth individuals (UHNWIs), Wealth Insight, has revealed that US the dominates in the ranking of millionaire producing universities.

Of the top 20 universities listed in the ranking, 17 are situated in the United States, with only the UK’s Oxford, Cambridge and London LSE universities making the list outside of North America.

Harvard University takes the top spot, followed by Stanford University, with six of the Ivy League schools making the list.

See Also:

“As the US is home to more millionaires than anywhere else in the world, it is no surprise to see its Ivy League schools dominate the top 20. But US universities have also trained more foreign millionaires than any other country,” said Wealth Insight’s Oliver Williams.

“Scions of business empires and budding entrepreneurs the world over aspire to be admitted to Ivy League schools.”

Furthermore, 15 Universities that feature in the Times High Education University Rankings make the list, with the five exceptions being New York University, University of Michigan, University of Texas, Southern California University, and University of Virginia.

“With some of the world’s best institutions making up the top 20 millionaire making universities, it is evident that education is an essential step to becoming a millionaire,” Williams continued.

“However, it is outside the classroom where the next millionaires will be found: Entrepreneurial ideas are nurtured on campuses where recruiters from the world’s leading corporations can be found scouting for the brightest minds.”

Below is the list of the top 20 Millionaire producing Universities, supplied by Wealth Insight and Verdict:

  1. Harvard University, US
  2. Stanford University, US
  3. University of Pennsylvania, US
  4. Columbia University, US
  5. Oxford University, UK
  6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US
  7. New York University, US
  8. Cambridge University, UK
  9. Northwestern University, US
  10. University of Chicago, US
  11. University of Michigan, US
  12. University of Texas, Austin, US
  13. Cornell University, US
  14. Yale University, US
  15. University of California, Berkeley, US
  16. Southern California University, US
  17. Princeton University, US
  18. University of California, Los Angeles, US
  19. University of Virginia, US
  20. University of London, LSE, UK
UniversitymillionaireWealth InsightVerdict
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI